Chrissy Teigen poses topless and surprises her fans with a message

after revealing the experience that they lived with her twin pregnancy with a surrogate motherActress chrissy teigen Make an impression on social networks by publishing a posing picture toplessAt a time when he thought it important to share with his over 42 million followers on Instagram.

The 37-year-old celebrity revealed that she went for a preventive mammogram and ultrasound, even amusingly adding that when these studies were done, she had to explain to her followers the importance of regular screenings. Got a free breast lotion.

Chrissy Teigen on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’. Getty Images

In the snapshot you can see the author of the book ‘Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat: A Cookbook’ He is seen wearing a mask and covers his chest with his arm, indicating that he remains positive.

In the comments section, Teigen received tons of compliments for promoting such an important message with the best attitude, defying the taboo that going in for a periodic checkup could save many lives. .

Remember, in the month of January she gave birth to her daughter Estimatewhile his son rain She was born in June thanks to a surrogate mother, so she hasn’t hesitated to speak openly about the options women have today when it comes to becoming a mother.

She shared in a recent promotional post that she has found great joy in returning to breastfeeding with her daughter Asti, while her son Wren is fed a surrogate’s expressed milk.

How is Chrissy Teigen’s family made up?

Chrissy Teigen is married to singer john legend Since 2013, has become the father of four more children, moon 7 years older thousands 5, Esti 7 months and Wren 2 months.

