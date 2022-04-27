Chrissy Teigen spent thousands of dollars to get her daughter’s tooth stuck in a sink… Camila Cabello will be in Victoria’s Secret’s first bilingual ad…

April 27, 2022

Warner Bros unveils first images of Margot Robbie as Barbie

The film Barbie will indeed be released in the summer of 2023, and Warner has just unveiled the first images of its star, Margot Robbie, in the role of the iconic doll.

And that’s all we expect: dapper pink, very blond blond, a dazzling smile, and a dream car!

If the details of the story are still jealously guarded, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it would be a meta project…

Chrissy Teigen spent thousands of dollars to recover her daughter’s tooth that was stuck in a sink

Chrissy Teigen takes the little mouse very seriously! The star revealed on The Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show that she spent lavishly to find her daughter Luna’s tooth stuck in a sink.

“She loses her first tooth, and I quickly drop it in the sink, like, immediately,” she reveals, adding that the plumber will have relieved her and her husband of a large sum to find her. .

“We found it, I put it in a storage bag… which I immediately threw away,” she concludes.