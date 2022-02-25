Chrissy Teigen’s beach day in Malibu, Emily Ratajkowski’s walk with her son in New York: celebrities in a click

Day off. Chrissy Teigen enjoyed the beaches of Malibu, California. She walked along the shore, cooled off in the sea and wore a metallic pink one-piece (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Full ride. Emily Ratajkowski went for a walk through the streets of Tribeca in New York and carried her son Sylvester in her backpack. In addition, she took the opportunity to take her pet for a walk.

Gisele Bündchen enjoys her days in Costa Rica, where she traveled with her family to the house they have there to rest on the paradisiacal beaches. She was photographed as she walked through the sand and walked her pet

Karlie Kloss went for a walk through the streets of London, England, with her son in her arms. The model wore a black ensemble and a moss green trench coat.

Pierce Brosnan surprised a group of fans waiting for him in the parking lot of his car in Los Angeles: he took selfies, chatted and signed autographs

Danna Paola attended the exclusive Italian fashion event, Milan Fashion Week. She and she was photographed when she left the exclusive hotel where she stayed: she wore yellow pants that she combined with a vest

Katy Perry attended a television show and posed for the press outside the New York studio. The artist wore a set of brown leather pants and coat and wore a yellow top

Lucy Hale tried to keep a low profile while walking her dogs through her neighborhood in Los Angeles. She wore a sports outfit of turquoise leggings, a green shirt, a white jacket and a light blue vest and a blue jacket with yellow inside.

Paris Jackson toured a Los Angeles shopping promenade. She bought a drink to go while she visited the most exclusive stores. She wore an informal look: ripped jeans and a printed shirt that she combined with her mask

Fun night. Rosalía went to eat at the exclusive restaurant The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. To do this, she wore an overzise dress of diver fabric and black leather boots that she combined with her bag (Photos: The Grosby Group)

