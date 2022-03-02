Christensen would be one signing away from Barcelona

Midtime Editorial

The Barcelona already He would have tied his first signing for the 2022/2023 season. The azulgranas got convince Andreas ChristensenChelsea defender, so that he can arrive in Barcelona for free next summer as a free agent. I would sign for four seasons and it would only be necessary to stamp his signature on the contract.

This information has been revealed by the newspaper Sportwho make sure everything is fixed for the 20/21 Champions League champion to join Xavi Hernández’s squad. However, not everything would be said, since the Chelsea would keep trying to convince the Dane to stay.

Another of the teams I would have tried to sign him at zero cost is he Bayern MunichHowever, the Spanish media assures that they did not reach an agreement because the Bavarian squad could not meet their economic demands.

This is the second time in which the azulgranas they have started negotiations for the Danish center-back. Two seasons ago they had tried to get his services on loan, although the London squad interfered in the operation and prevented him from leaving.

Now him player would have decided to fulfill his dream of playing in Spain with the blaugranas and be part of a renovated plantwith Eric García and Ronald Araujo as the great banners of the new defense.