Christian Bale, an actor who was able to play the hero of Gotham City, confessed that he has not seen the film starring Robert Pattinson

“TheBatman”the film directed by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson as a protagonist, it has caused great expectation due to its dark and serious atmosphere of the origins of the famous superhero of DC Comics. Since its first previews, where a very different facet of the character is shown, thousands of fans have eagerly awaited the day of its premieresomething that finally arrived.

The film, one of the most anticipated of the 2022, has received great criticism from the specialized press and also accumulates an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a page responsible for gathering film critic reviews. In addition, many agree that the film directed by Matt Reeves is one of the best that has been made about the hero of Gotham city.

Now, several months after its theatrical release in Colombia and the world, Christian baleactor who gave life to the hero of Gotham city in the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolanconfessed that until today he has not seen “TheBatman”the most recent film of the character, characterized this time by Robert Pattinson:

“I haven’t seen it yet. I’ll see it. Listen, man, I… It’s amazing how few movies I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their movies, and they always say, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I really like to savor movies, and I don’t want to see too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert Pattinson is an absolutely wonderful actor. We met, he talked about it a little bit ahead of time, and I hear wonderful things.” said the actor, who these days is promoting the movie Marvel Studios “Thor Love And Thunder”where he embodies the villain Cap.

It should be remembered that the tape has a duration of 175 minutesnamely, 2 hours and 55 minutesbeing the tape of ‘Batman’ longest that has been carried out, surpassing the 164 minutes how hard “The Dark Knight Rises”directed by Christopher Nolan.

The cast of this new movie Batman It is composed of Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Paul Dano (The Riddler), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth).