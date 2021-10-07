News

Christian Bale arrived in Australia for the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Christian Bale arrived in Australia to prepare for filming Thor: Love and Thunder, which should start next January.
We can see it in this video, paparazzi at Sydney airport.

Christian Bale, already face of Batman in the trilogy of dark Knight made by Christopher Nolan, will play the film’s evil protagonist. At the moment there are no details on his role but the hypotheses have already begun to run on the web. According to some, Bale could play the treacherous leader of the Roxxon Corporation, Dario Agger. As always we will keep you updated on every development.

What do we know about Thor Love And Thunder?

The film, whose release is scheduled forFebruary 11, 2022, was introduced by the director to da Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman during the 2019 edition of San Diego Comic-Con.

We know the story will be inspired by the female run of Jason Aaron and will see the return of Jane Foster. During the panel, Natalie Portman he also suggested a nice surprise, in line with the reference comics, hinting that Jane will become Thor.

With regard to Valkyrie, the character played by Tessa Thompson, it has been confirmed that it will tear down another wall in the MCU: it will in fact be the first LGBTQ heroine. The same Kevin Feige confirmed this, although it is not yet clear whether this will affect the films in a more or less decisive way.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
930
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
829
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
826
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
823
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
823
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
800
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
752
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top