Christian Bale arrived in Australia for the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian Bale arrived in Australia to prepare for filming Thor: Love and Thunder, which should start next January.

We can see it in this video, paparazzi at Sydney airport.

Christian Bale chegou em Sydney, Austrália para as preparções das gravações de “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Or ator será or vilão do filme. (via https://t.co/wr7KxlZQ0X) pic.twitter.com/7joGsCQ5vW – Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) October 27, 2020

Christian Bale, already face of Batman in the trilogy of dark Knight made by Christopher Nolan, will play the film’s evil protagonist. At the moment there are no details on his role but the hypotheses have already begun to run on the web. According to some, Bale could play the treacherous leader of the Roxxon Corporation, Dario Agger. As always we will keep you updated on every development.

What do we know about Thor Love And Thunder?

The film, whose release is scheduled forFebruary 11, 2022, was introduced by the director to da Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman during the 2019 edition of San Diego Comic-Con.

We know the story will be inspired by the female run of Jason Aaron and will see the return of Jane Foster. During the panel, Natalie Portman he also suggested a nice surprise, in line with the reference comics, hinting that Jane will become Thor.

With regard to Valkyrie, the character played by Tessa Thompson, it has been confirmed that it will tear down another wall in the MCU: it will in fact be the first LGBTQ heroine. The same Kevin Feige confirmed this, although it is not yet clear whether this will affect the films in a more or less decisive way.