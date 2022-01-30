Christian Bale Batman 48 years old today: trivia weight film

“What I saw in Christian is the ultimate expression of Bruce Wayne. In fact, he possesses the exact balance of darkness and light that we have been looking for.“With his trilogy, Christopher Nolan forever rewrote the figure of Batman. He acts far from the eccentric irony of the 90s – in the adaptations of Tim Burton And Joel Schumacher – has become the gloomy dark Knight. In this passage, as the director himself pointed out, the presence of Christian Bale. British by birth and American by adoption, during his over ten-year career – studded with various awards including a Oscar Prize And two Golden Globes – he distinguished himself for always choosing characters to antipodes. But, and even more proverbially, Bale is best known for his transformations.

Beyond Batman: Christian Bale and his impressive metamorphoses

The general public knows him mainly thanks to his Bruce Wayne, in the trilogy de The dark Knight. Alongside the late Heath Ledger, in the shoes of a Joker from Oscar, Christian Bale entered the myth with the branded superhero DC Comic. Now, the famous interpreter Oscar Prize surrendered the scepter – or, rather, the entire Batman costume – a Robert Pattinson in the next adaptation coming out this year.

But Christian Bale, who today January 30 blows 48 candles, it is not alone Batman. The dark Knight in fact, he arrived in his life almost twenty years after the beginning of a unique career of its kind, in which unpredictability was perhaps his greatest constant. From the Victorian Portrait of a lady from Jane Sample, passing through the psychopath Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, the interpreter has shown, from time to time, the intention to raise the bar more and more. In fact, it was not enough for him to play different roles. Bale had to become literally different people. In this regard, in 2004 it was released in cinemas The sleepless man (The Machinist, by Brad Anderson), which shocked the audience for the incredible physical change.

From The sleepless man to Vice – The man in the shadows

From his approximate 80 kg (distributed in about 1.83 m), the interpreter has barely gone down just over 50 kg, making himself unrecognizable. “I had no idea how much weight I would have to lose to get the look I was looking for.”- said Christian Bale regarding the role of Trevor Reznik, thanks to which he showed that he was really willing to do anything. Regarding the worrying weight loss, he also added in 2012: “I invented an absolutely brilliant method of losing weight: smoking cigarettes and drinking whiskey. ” But the 54 kg, for Bale, was not enough: the interpreter was determined to get off up to 45 kg, but the production prevented him from doing so due to health problems. Only a few months later, however, the interpreter regained the lost weight, becoming the Bruce Wayne that we all know by now.

From one excess to another, Christian Bale did not even disdain showing himself in one form oversize. This is the case, for example, of American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving And Vice – The man in the shadows. Both films allowed the performer to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Actor – which he had already won, as a Supporting Player in 2011 with The Fighter. In the first case, he played the role of Irving Rosenfeld, known scammer in the Seventies, reaching 94 kg of “pure fat”, to reproduce his features in the best possible way. In addition to the candidacy forTOcademy Award, however, that role got him one double disc herniation.

In the second of the aforementioned films, however, he once again revolutionized his appearance to become Dick Cheney, the number two from George W. Bush. As of today, however, those days for Bale seem to have come to an end. As the artist of transformationism made in Hollywood confessed: “I’ve gotten a little more boring now, I’d die if I kept doing what I’ve done in the past.“

