Christian Bale biography: who he is, age, height, weight, children, wife, Instagram and private life

Christian Charles Philip Bale is a naturalized American British actor, born in the UK on 30 January 1974 under the Zodiac sign Aquarius, is tall one meter and eighty three centimeters, weight unavailable and has blue eyes and brown hair.

He is the youngest of four children.

Bale’s debut as an actor took place in a commercial for brand of detergents Lenor in 1982 when he was 8 years old.

The actor is known for taking part in the films: American Psycho, The Prestige, the dark knight trilogy, American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving and Exodus – Gods and kings.

There are several films and series in which he took part from the beginning of his career such as, to name a few: The Flowers of War, The Dark Knight Rises, The Fire of Revenge – Out of the Furnace (Out of the Furnace), American Hustle. ), Exodus – Gods and Kings (Exodus: Gods and Kings), Knight of Cups, The Big Short, The Promise, Hostiles – Hostiles (Hostiles), Mowgli – The Jungle Son (Mowgli), Vice – The Man in the Shadows (Vice), Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge (Ford v. Ferrari), Anastasia – The Last of the Romanovs (Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna), Heart of the Country, L’isola del Treasure Island, A Murder of Quality, Mary, Mother of Jesus, and many others.

In private life is married to Sandra “Sibi” Blazic, and the couple is the parent of two sons, Emmaline, born on March 27, 2005 in Santa Monica, California, e Joseph, born August 18, 2014.

You can follow the actor on his oficial profile Instagram @christianbale_.