Christian Bale completely transformed in the first photos of Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian Bale is among the protagonists of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the fourth chapter of the saga focused on the God of Thunder. The actor, famous for his ability to transform himself according to the roles to be played, does not disappoint even this time by showing himself visibly thin and with a shaved head, about to start shooting. The film, according to the first news, should debut in theaters in May 2022.

The first photos that immortalize come from Australia Christian Bale in the new role entrusted to him in Thor: Love and Thunder, a film which will soon begin shooting and which promises to be one of the great successes of next year. The Hollywood star is famous for his incredible ability to transform and bend to the needs of the characters he will have to play, and once again he fully met expectations.

The transformation of Christian Bale

The role that sees him among the protagonists of the film is that of Gorr-The slaughterer of the gods, which according to the representations visible in the comics has a deadly aspect to say the least, with a gaunt, bony body and this is how Christian Bale has completely identified himself with the character. In the shots in which it is possible to see him, the actor appears visibly thinner, with his hair shaved to zero, ready to impersonate the villain of this film focused on the figure of the so-called God of Thunder. Gorr is one of Thor’s main opponents, incited by an atavistic anger that he tries to pour out on the gods if he believes that they have not helped people in need, as had happened with his family.

The stellar cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder is packed with established stars in the Hollywood hills. In addition to the aforementioned Bale, in fact, there will also be Matt Damon, already seen in Thor Ragnarok and, in fact, will return to impersonate the role already entrusted to him in that film, or the fake Loki. Character still shrouded in mystery is that of Russel Crowe, about which no important details have been revealed. An unexpected interpreter and for this very reason he is particularly awaited Natalie Portman, the actress will play a double role, where she will play the role of a female version of the God of Thunder.

The release date of the film

Filming is about to begin, which continued following the arrival of the pandemic that blocked several movie sets, which is why it is difficult to say when the film will hit theaters. In all likelihood we will have to wait until 2022, as the indicative date was given that of May 6, but there could be developments based on the progress of filming.