Christian Bale could not differentiate the days on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: “The definition is monotony” – Movie News

The actor brought the villain Gorr to life in the fourth installment of Marvel’s god of thunder.

Christian Bale is one of the latest actors to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor gave life to hat in Thor: Love and Thunder, a villain who sought to destroy all the gods. The fourth installment of the god of thunder, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, was Bale’s first experience working with green screens. And, as he has recently stated, it was not very pleasant for him, since he has recognized that the monotony of production led him to not know how to differentiate the days.

“It’s the first time I’ve done that,” begins the actor from American Psycho and the trilogy of The dark knight Christopher Nolan when asked about what it was like to shoot with those green screens “I mean, the definition is monotony. You have good people. You have other actors who have much more experience in that than I do. Can you tell one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even tell one scenario from another. They told me: ‘You’re on Stage Three’. And I: ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue’. They told me: ‘Yes, but you’re on Stage Seven’. ‘What is is?’ ‘The blue”.

The interpreter, who has made these statements in an interview with GQ on the occasion of his new film amsterdam (November 4th in theaters), he has also highlighted that he signed for the film because Gorr seemed “an interesting character”.

Another of Bale’s most characteristic aspects is that he is a method actor, but with Thor: Love and Thunder it did not.

As he concludes:

It would have been pitiful to try while trying to get help putting on and taking off my fangs and explaining that I broke a nail or tripping on my robe

Thor: Love and Thunder It meant, in addition to Bale’s debut, Portman’s return to the UCM after Thor: The Dark World. The actress returned in style as Jane Foster and the new carrier Mjolnir and, despite the fact that in the end he dies, he manages to reach the Valhalla, a place for those warriors who die in battle. Bale’s character also dies by swapping with his daughter, who dies at the beginning of the film and causes Gorr to take revenge on him. Although it seems that neither of them will return after the outcome of the film, everything can happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Especially now that the multiverse has been introduced and character variants are an option.

The fourth installment of the god of thunder is now available on Disney +.

