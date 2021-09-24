Christian Bale: Drew Barrymore explained why she no longer called him after a first date

Christian Bale And Drew Barrymore they went to the movies together when they were two teenagers but, at least according to the Batman star, theirs first appointment he wasn’t one of the best in his life: she didn’t call him back. During a 2015 episode of Andy Cohen’s talk show, Barrymore explained why she never called the British actor back.

In 2012, Bale told GQ Australia that after a brief meeting with Barrymore she never called him back: “We went to a damn awful horror movie, and that was the end of our relationship“, Christian explained.”I never got a call from him again. “

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress confessed that she doesn’t remember exactly why she never called Bale back after their first date. “I do not know“she said, after the host asked her why, at the time, she had treated poor Christian so badly.

Drew Barrymore later gave some reasons, attempting to explain that he had nothing against Christian Bale. In those years she didn’t go crazy for boys and had other things on her mind: “I had a lot of things to solve, I had a lot of problems to face and a lot of challenges to overcome … the boys were very secondary. ”