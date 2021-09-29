Christian Bale furious on the set of Batman Begins. That thing didn’t quite go down!

It is the film that started the legendary Dark Knight trilogy. It was 2005. Christopher Nolan he had directed since there Following, the acclaimed Memento And Insomnia. Christian Bale, on the other hand, a year earlier he had been the protagonist The sleepless man – which still remains one of the most intense performances of his career – but he was still a little known actor. Batman Begins it was a real watershed for the careers of both: thanks to the success of the film, the director began to have the total confidence of the upper floors of Warner Bros., while the actor achieved international fame. On the other hand, the film grossed just over $ 375 million worldwide. But not everything went smoothly on set …

The fury of Christian Bale on the set of Batman Begins

Christian Bale revealed that during the first filming of Batman Begins the mask of the Dark Knight was very tight and very stiff around the neck, so much so that it created very strong headaches. But it was the whole costume that created problems for him:

THEWearing the swimsuit for the first time was a really bad experience: I was sweating a lot, I couldn’t move or even breathe because they forgot to make two holes in my nose; that said that feeling made me realize something important: Batman doesn’t have to be Bruce Wayne covered in rubber, he has to transform into a completely different person.

The synopsis of Batman Begins:

Bruce Wayne, the son of one of Gotham City’s richest men, loses his parents in a robbery. Unable to get rid of the sense of guilt, he begins a wandering that takes him to the heights of the Himalayas, where Ra’s Al Ghul and his trusty Ducard initiate him in the fight against evil. Wayne is determined to serve justice, and once back in Gotham he finds in Falcone, a powerful drug trafficker, and in Crane, an equally corrupt psychiatrist, two bitter enemies, behind which, however, someone even more powerful seems to be hiding.

L