Christian Bale hit by a fit of anger: terrified fans

Christian Bale, a well-known British actor, terrified everyone with his outburst on set. Let’s understand what happened.

This afternoon at 14.15 on Rai Movie the film will air Shaft, directed by John Singleton which sees Christian Bale as protagonists, Jeffrey Wright, Vanessa L. Williams and Samuel L. Jackson. But let’s understand what happened to the actor while shooting a movie. A burst of anger frightened the whole crew.

Christian Bale, loses his mind and is furious

The actor during the shooting of the film “Terminator Salvation”Is struck by a fit of anger. Bale is recognized not only for his acting skills, but also for his strong temperament. This time he really went crazy, let’s see what he did. He was on a set in Mexico when he lost his mind. In this sudden tantrum, the actor took it out on the film’s cinematographer. The poor accused would have entered the frame by mistake during a scene with the protagonist Bale to fix some lights on set. Here the anger of Christian filling the cinematographer with insults and bad words. These words were recorded with an audio and are the testimony of two minutes of pure madness.

It seems that such scenes are on the agenda for the actor. In fact, he had previously been accused of having beaten his mother and sister, due to yet another outburst, but then cleared for lack of evidence. However, it remains that the British actor is not a quiet person and that he cannot manage his anger.