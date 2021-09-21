Christian Bale in a detective story with Edgar Allan Poe, The Pale Blue Eye

The Pale Blue Eye is a costumed thriller involving writer Edgar Allan Poe, Christian Bale is co-star, directs the Scott Cooper of Hostiles and Out of the Furnace.

Who loved the collaborations between Christian Bale and the director Scott Cooper, after Hostiles and Out of the Furnace, he will be happy to hear that the team will reform for the adaptation of the novel The Pale Blue Eye by Louis Bayard, a costumed investigation involving the figure of a young Edgar Allan Poe. The story takes place in 1830, when a mysterious series of crimes takes place in the Military Academy of West Point: he investigates a veteran detective (Bale), accompanied by a cadet, Edgar Allan Poe, destined to become the great and tormented Writer we all know. The story seems intriguing, also because it should be remembered that Poe, although known for his gothic and grotesque production, anticipated Sherlock Holmes by creating the similar detective Dupin in the tale Murders of the Morgue Street, over forty years before Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s creature conquered readers with A Study in Red in 1887. We do not yet know which young actor will play Poe next to the character of Bale.

For Cooper, Christian Bale was in 2013 an ex-convict in Out of the Furnace, and a racist and desperate captain in the beautiful Hostiles, set in 1892 America. We are curious to witness this new fruitful collaboration.

