Christian Bale in a detective story (with Edgar Allan Poe)

Christian Bale in his next film he will once again work with the director Scott Cooper with which he had already collaborated for the realization of The fire of revenge And Hostiles.

The two will jointly make the film adaptation of the mystery novel by Louis Bayard “The Pale Blue Eye”.

Bale will play a veteran detective investigating a series of murders that occurred in 1830 at the United States Military Academy in West Point. To assist his character in the case is a young cadet attentive to details who will later become a world famous author, Edgar Allan Poe.

“Even though Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston and died, delusional, in Baltimore, most of his life was spent in Virginia, my home state,” Cooper said in an interview with Deadline. “So I grew up with his presence. He left us the detective genre, and he is still so present in our culture, with every horror, mystery and science fiction writer having a debt to Poe. And that’s my attempt to make it happen. a thriller with a large crime, with a serial killer in the center “.

“I want to make films that push me into a different, perhaps uncomfortable space, but I’m glad Christian is with me,” continued the director. “I’ve wanted to make this film for over a decade and, luckily for me, Christian has aged perfectly in the main character. He was too young when I first thought about making it. Films are made to happen at the right time. Christian is always a lot. requested, but being able to do this with him will be a great joy for me. “