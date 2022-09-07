Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in David O. Russell’s New Big Con

Have amsterdam the best cast of the career of David O. Russell? Well, we don’t know what the volatile director of The good side of things, but one look at the new trailer for the movie suggests so.

Because if the leading trio of the film (formed by Margot Robbie, Christian Bale Y John David Washington as a youngster) is already impressive, what to say about a cast of secondary in which they meet Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy Taylor Swift (yes, her) and a Zoë Saldana which appears in the credits as “Saldana”. And they are not all that are.

Why has Russell assembled such an all-star roster? For a comedy of intrigue, set in the 1930s, with three World War I veterans (Robbie, a nurse, and soldiers Bale and Washington) who find themselves falsely accused of murder. Something that leads them to discover an ancient conspiracy that could control the history of the United States in the shadows.

At the moment, the advance suggests a film that does everything on its part to be fun and spectacular. Will be amsterdam up to these ambitions? we will know the November 4th.

