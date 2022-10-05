Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro and Chris Rock together in a new film

The filmmaker, five times nominated for Oscar, David O. Russell is in charge of directing the story about three close friends who are involved in one of the most shocking secret plots in North America. Amsterdam interweaves historical fact with fiction.

“Christian Bale and I were very interested in creating original characters that he would love to play, and I would love to direct. Papers that we have never seen, and so the project began. We learned from the story, the unusual circumstances, we wanted to have three best friends who could handle any situation, and who would be attractive,” commented O. Russell.

For Margot Robbie, who plays Valerie, the confinement helped to polish his paper“Fortunately I had a lot of time to prepare Valerie, more time than I’ve ever had to make a character, we had to stop due to a pandemic, but that served me well, because I was able to project a flirtatious, artistic and mystical woman on the screen”.

For Christian bale it was quite a journey, “for me it was showing the absolute love that people have to deal with the pain and suffering in their lives with optimism and hope. I have so much gratitude to David for inviting me on this epic journey.”

The feature film was filmed in Los Angeles in 2021, in addition to Robbie and Bale, the cast is made up of John David Washington among the leading roles, while in the supporting roles are Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

