Christian Bale Netflix with Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye: plot and cast

The Pale Blue Eye from Scott Cooper with Christian Bale acquired by Netflix for 55 million dollars during the’European Film Market

The virtual edition of theEuropean Film Market (EFM), one of the most important international events to introduce films to productions, distributions and media companies of the cinema and entertainment industry.

According to Deadline, Netflix made a big splash by placing the most expensive takeover in EFM history with The Pale Blue Eye, gothic horror thriller directed by Scott Cooper and performed by Christian Bale, already at work with the director in the excellent The Fire of Vengeance – Out of the Furnace And Hostiles: Hostile.

Christian Bale he is particularly selective in his projects and Scott Cooper, after the important debut with Crazy Heart and the uncertainties of Black Mass – The ultimate gangster who has shown great unexpressed potential, turns out to be a filmmaker of absolute confidence for the star who contends with Leonardo DiCaprio for the top of the greatest contemporary actor.

The Pale Blue Eye: the plot of the movie

Scott Cooper for over ten years he has been thinking about the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, centered on the investigation of a veteran detective, played by Christian Bale, who seeks to unravel the mystery surrounding a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military Academy in West Point.

At his side, a young cadet particularly attentive to detail, destined to become an immortal and world-famous literary author: Edgar Allan Poe.

The Pale Blue Eye: the cast and the start of filming

Filming of The Pale Blue Eye they should start in the fall after that Christian Bale will have finished the work with David O. Russell and the motion capture or at least dubbing of Thor: Love And Thunder.

Scott Cooper he has instead decidedly given to horror: he has in fact recently concluded Antlers produced by Guillermo del Toro for Fox Searchlight due out this fall and in pre-production In the darkness of the mind – A Head Full of Ghosts, based on the horror novel by Paul G. Tremblay.

Among the producers the same Christian Bale And Scott Cooper, the manufacturer of Birdman John Lesher And Cross Creek from Tyler Thompson.

Netflix unleashed: 3 movies in 10 days

The Pale Blue Eye it is not the only recent acquisition of Netflix, which in the last 10 days has also been awarded Operation Mincemeat with Colin Firth, a war movie set during the Second World War, e The Ice Road starring Liam Neeson, action film about an impossible rescue mission between the frozen ocean and a collapsed diamond mine.