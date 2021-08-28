Christian Bale priest trafficker in the true story The Church of Living Dangerously

Christian Bale will produce and star in The Church of Living Dangerously, the true story of trafficker priest John Lee Bishop.

Christian Bale is not new to chameleonisms in interpreting the most varied characters, perhaps really existed: the actor is about to give another show of acting technique in The Church of Living Dangerously, a film that he will also co-produce, bringing the true story of preacher John Lee Bishop. The feature film is based on the article of the same name by Vanity Fair written by David Kushner and published in 2019, adapted by Charles Randolph, former screenwriter of The big bet, where Bale played manager Michael Burry in another true story about the 2008 financial crisis.

Who was John Lee Bishop, played by Christian Bale in The Church of Living Dangerously

John Lee Bishop was an Oregon preacher who became rich thanks to spectacularity of his sermons and his rites, very choreographic and almost circus: his Living Hope church welcomed 8,000 members, was open to drug addicts, homosexuals and homosexual teenagers, in the name of a total tolerance that John wanted to embody, having himself been a forgotten ” “, with a dysfunctional and dangerous family behind him.

Like all “larger than life” characters, however, he plunged into a self-destructive spiral, becoming a heroin addict and finally coming arrested in 2017 for drug dealing on the border with Mexico. His parable ended in the most abrupt way, after having given fireworks to his faithful, including the presence of a real tiger (and it seems angry) during a re-enactment of Noah’s Ark. L’Vanity Fair original article about John Lee Bishop is still available on the magazine’s website. The Church of Living Dangerously is currently missing a director.

We will review soon Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder, due out in May 2022.

