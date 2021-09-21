Christian Bale returns to collaborate with director Scott Cooper for The Pale Blue Eye

On their third collaboration together after Out of the Furnace and Hostiles, Christian Bale and Scott Cooper will team up again for the thriller The Pale Blue Eye.

Bale will in fact be the protagonist of The Pale Blue Eye, adaptation of the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard.

Based on a screenplay by Cooper himself, the film will be set in the United States of the 1830s, where a series of murders are taking place near the West Point Military Academy. Christian Bale he will take on the role of the detective in charge of solving the case, and will be helped by a young cadet who in the future will become a famous author named … Edgar Allan Poe.

“Although Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston and died delusional in Baltimore, most of his life was spent in Virginia, my home state. So I grew up with his presence. He left us the mystery genre, and he is still an important presence in our culture, and horror, mystery and science-fiction writers are certainly indebted to him.“he said Scott Cooper.

“This is my attempt to bring a larger whudunnit to the screen with a serial killer at its core. I want to make films that push me in new and different directions, sometimes even less comfortable, but I’m happy to have Christian with me. I’ve wanted to make this film for some time now, for more than a decade, and luckily for me, Christian has aged to the point where he can play the lead. He was too young when the idea first came to my mind, and movies need to be made at the right time. Christian is always very popular, but being able to work with him on this film is a real joy for me“.

Bale and Cooper will also produce the film, along with John Lesher and Tyler Thompson.

Filming of The Pale Blue Eye they should start this fall.