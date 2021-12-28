“Christian Bale should also return as Batman”

During one of the last episodes of his official podcast, Kevin Smith he paused to talk about one of the most anticipated cinecomics of next year, namely the Flash from Andy Muschietti with Ezra Miller. In the film we already know that there will be Batman from Michael Keaton is that of Ben Affleck, but for Smith the absence of Christian Bale.

ATTENTION: This article contains SPOILERS about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a nutshell, for Smith the Batman of Christian Bale loved by fans and who was the protagonist of the best trilogy on the Dark Knight, the one directed by Christopher Nolan, it should definitely be part of the new Flash movie arriving in cinemas next year if only to replicate that moment at the Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which we saw all three of the cinematic Spider-Man reunited in the same shot and featured in the same film.

“Said this – said Smith – this movie they’re making with Michael Keaton returning to being Batman will bring tears to my eyes. That’s my Batman. I’m very emotionally attached to Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman, so seeing them bring him back to their universe I understand that they are aiming for old people like me“.

So, Smith launched the provocation: “If they want to replicate what No Way Home did, though, they’d better include Christian Bale as well. If I were them I’d hand over a truck full of money to Bale just to take him into the movie for two minutes, so you can have our No Way Home“.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Michael Keaton stated that he does not intend to anticipate anything about Batman’s role in The Flash. When asked directly what his contribution to the film will be, the actor replied: “I’ll be honest, I don’t want to talk about it, because it would spoil the fun.” Michael Keaton will return to Batgirl again as Batman / Bruce Wayne.