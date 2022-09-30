Christian Bale talks about singing with Taylor Swift for a new movie

Christian Bale remembers singing with Taylor Swift while filming Amsterdam. Written and directed by David O. Russell, who previously worked with Bale on American Hustle and The Fighter, Amsterdam stars Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington as three friends who each become suspects in a murder investigation in the 1930s. The period piece features many unique and intriguing characters in addition to the main trio, also featuring Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Chris Rock and Timothy Olyphant. As one of the film’s protagonists, Bale plays clumsy Doctor Burt.

Bale recently starred in Thor: Love and Thunder as creepy villain Gorr The God Butcher, which he previously mentioned as a role his kids urged him to take on. That film wasn’t his only foray into the world of superheroes, as he starred as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. Known for his dedication to intense and dark roles and projects, Bale is well known and respected for his films outside the superhero genre such as American Psycho, The Fighter (which won him an Oscar), The Machinist and The Big Shorts. Although Bale has already proven his comedic skills, he is best known for his dramatic work. A comedic murder mystery, Amsterdam will see Bale break out of his often intense mold in a more goofy role, which has apparently involved him in a song alongside Swift.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Bale mentioned his continued attempts to impress his children with his roles, hilariously saying that he let his daughter know he was working with Taylor Swift, to which she replied with puzzled way. He went on to say that the Amsterdam scene in which Bale, Washington and Swift sang together has a fun story behind it, offering Swift plenty of praise in the process. Check out what the actor had to say below:

“It was a very funny scene, actually, because JD [Washington] and myself had practiced this song a little. David made us sing it all day, but there were times when I forgot the lyrics. So I looked at JD, he looked at me and then he forgot too. So I should tell him. And then we were going flat. Our pitch was all over the place, but we were like, ‘Yeah, but the feeling is good!’ And then, all of a sudden, David says, “What if Christian and JD shut up about this one and let Taylor do it?” And it was as if we had been drowning out the voice of an angel all day with our cacophony and our hoarse, terrible voices. So it’s really something when you have someone with a voice as beautiful as his, singing right next to you. Oh man, that was phenomenal. David creates so many different events, stories and phenomenal moments working with him. That’s what he tries to create, and he manages to do it beautifully. »

Bale’s unexpected collaborations set to continue

Few Hollywood careers are as impressive as that of Bale, who managed to grow from child star to adult actor while becoming one of the industry’s biggest movie stars. Due to his already busy career, which includes many dramatic and twisted roles, and even turns into a superhero and supervillain, it’s likely that the actor will continue to defy public expectations by stepping into new genres and taking on challenges. Although his comments seem to indicate singing isn’t for him, it’s clear that Bale is open to new experiences in his career, and it seems Russell was happy to do just that.

With its incredibly stacked cast, Amsterdam has been highly anticipated by fans of the many actors involved as well as acclaimed director Russell. The trailers cryptically teased that the main characters will be immersed in “one of the most shocking secret plots in American history”, while describing the events of the film as “woven”.[ing] historical fact with fiction. “While the details of the story behind the film are still unclear, it is certainly an exciting premise. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their questions answered, or to see Bale possibly sing along with Swift, as Amsterdam drops on October 7.

Source: THR

