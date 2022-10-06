Christian Bale talks about the filming of ‘The Great American Swindle’

The best movies of 2022, ordered in ranking

Christian Bale has spoken about his experience in two of his most notable films: ‘American Psycho’ and ‘The Great American Swindle’. The actor, who will be seen soon in ‘Amsterdam’ and we have seen him this summer in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, spoke with GQ, a magazine for which he is on the cover this November, where he went through various points of his career as actor, including his check for working on ‘American Psycho’ and defending his co-star Amy Adams from the director. David O. Russell on the set of ‘The Great American Swindle’.

The ‘The Big Scam…’ controversy arose in the wake of the 2014 Sony email hack, and in a 2016 UK GQ interview with Adams. Bale now confirms that he came between Adams and Russell, calling himself a “mediator” during those interactions and saying that “did what I felt was appropriate, Irv style“, referencing his character in the movie. “If I can get any sense of understanding where he’s coming from, then I tend to try to be a mediator. That’s in my nature, to try to say, ‘Hey, come on, let’s sit down and figure that out.’ There has to be a way to make this all work,'” Bale tells the magazine.

During the 2016 interview about his experience on set, Adams responded to a question prompted by an email stemming from the Sony leak between journalist Jonathan Alter and his brother-in-law, then-Sony CEO Michael Lynton. Alter wrote that the director “so abused” the actress on set that Bale intervened on her behalf. “His abuse and lunatic behavior are extreme even by Hollywood standards.Alter wrote.

The actress told British GQ that Russell “he was hard on me, that’s for sure“, describing the experience as “intense” and that it not only brought her to tears, but also saw her go home from work “devastated most days“. It was an experience, at the time, that made her stop wanting to work with him again “in the near future” and probably not “unless the role was less damaged and there was a way to mitigate the madness” after Adams had previously worked with Russell on ‘The Fighter’, also with Bale. “I was even surprised by ‘The Big Swindle…’, because in (his previous film) ‘The Bright Side’ he had developed this way wild and crazy to work with Bradley (Cooper) and Jennifer (Lawrence)… and it was crazy. I was like ‘wow,'” Adams said. “It really taught me how to separate work and home. Because I thought, I can’t take this experience home with me to my daughter.“.

As far as Bale is concerned, he says having to step in and serve as a mediator on that job hasn’t made him feel any different about the finished project. “You’re dealing with two such amazing talents thereYo“, assures.”(…) When you work with people with the crazy creative talent of Amy or David there will be disappointments. But they are fucking phenomenal. Also, you have to remember that it was also the nature of the characters, right? Those characters weren’t people who would back down from anything, right?“.

about its beginnings

At another point in the interview, the man who has also been Batman comments on one of his first films, ‘American Psycho’, which is often recognized as the film that started his career. But the movie star says it was a role only the director, Mary Harron, wanted, and she fought hard to get him in.

And at that time the salary was low, “the absolute minimum that they were legally allowed to pay meBale says, promising that “they would only make it if they could pay me that amount,” for a job he took to support his family.

Lionsgate

“I had a house that I shared with my father and my sister and it was being repossessed. So the first thing was: ‘Shit. I have to get some money’, (…) I remember once I was sitting on the makeup set and the makeup artists laughed at me because I was paid less than any of them. And that was my motivation after that. It was just: ‘I have to get enough so they don’t repossess the house“.

Since his relationship with acting has been tied to gaining financial security for his family from a young age, the actor says, taking time off was not something he had really considered. “There was never a time where I was like, ‘I think I’d like to take four years off.’ No. That’s just not going to happen. That’s not possible.”

After seeing him as a villain in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, now he will be seen in Amsterdam’, the new film in which he coincides with Russell, the third after ‘The fighter’ -for which he won his Oscar as Supporting Actor- and ‘The Great American Swindle’. In the film, which hits theaters on October 28, he works alongside Margot Robbie and John David Washington.