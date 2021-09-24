Christian Bale: The 10 Best Actor Movies Ranked by IMDB

Christian Bale: 47 are the years he turns, 34 of which spent in the world of cinema. It was in fact 1987 when the then thirteen-year-old Christian Charles Philip Bale made his big screen debut in the fantasy Mio in the Land of Faraway.

On the occasion of his 47th birthday, let’s take a look at his top 10 rated films on IMDB by user ratings and share an interesting curiosity about the actor in each film.

The dark Knight

IMDB classification: 9.0

Fun Fact: Even though he’s (in a hoarse voice) Batman, Christian Bale never got to drive the Batmoto. Instead only one of the stuntmen was able to use it, while close-ups were used to show that Bale was driving it.

The Prestige

IMDB classification: 8.5

Fun Fact: In this Christopher Nolan film, Christian Bale’s character is called Alfred. In the Dark Knight trilogy, his Bruce Wayne has a butler, who is obviously named Alfred, and was played by Sir Michael Caine. Caine also had a supporting role in The Prestige, although he was more of a mentor to Alfred’s rival, played by Hugh Jackman.

The Dark Knight – The Return

IMDB classification: 8.4

Curiosity: in an interview released in 2019, Bale had said that Warner Bros. had contacted him to make a fourth film. Bale told them he would only accept if Christopher Nolan was involved as a director.

Batman Begins

IMDB classification: 8.2

Fun Fact: Christian Bale lost his voice three times during filming, thanks to him altering his voice while playing Batman. In the sequels, his voice was made more hoarse during post-production.

Ford v Ferrari

IMDB classification: 8.1

Fun Fact: Matt Damon, who played Carroll Shelby in this James Mangold film, said the main reason he wanted to make the film was to work with Christian Bale, who played Ken Miles.

The Big Short

IMDB classification: 7.8

Fun fact: Adam McKay’s social satire starred Brad Pitt, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Christian Bale. Although he played a major role, Bale doesn’t share screen time with any of the other cast members.

The Fighter

IMDB classification: 7.8

Fun Fact: Christian Bale’s Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor has an interesting observation behind him. For three years an actor whose name begins with Chris was consecutively judged the best supporting actor. Christoph Waltz won the year before for Inglourious Basterds, and Christopher Plummer won the following year for Beginners.

The Machinist

IMDB classification: 7.7

Fun Fact: Everyone remembers Bale’s 63-pound weight loss dystopian sci-fi thriller, rumored to be a record for any actor for a film role. Bale later regained weight to play Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins.

The Empire of the Sun

IMDB classification: 7.7

Fun Fact: To prepare for the role, a very young Bale used to breathe heavily, chase, and jump up and down for five minutes before each take.

3:10 to Yuma

IMDB classification: 7.7

Trivia: Christian Bale was the unanimous choice as co-star for fellow actor, Russell Crowe, in this western thriller, a decision supported by director James Mangold and producer Cathy Konrad.

