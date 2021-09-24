Christian Bale The Church of Living Dangerously film Amazon Blumhouse

Christian Bale will be the protagonist of the film The Church of Living Dangerously, Amazon And Blumhouse collaborate for the release of four new films, the italian trailer of the animated series Netflix Maya and the Three Warriors

Christian Bale will be the protagonist of The Church of Living Dangerously. The film will be the adaptation of the homonymous article written by David Kushner in Vanity Fair magazine. The film tells the life of John Lee Bishop who decided to become shepherd of the Living Hope Church. Thanks to his dialectical skills and his magnetic charm, Bishop managed to charm a large crowd of faithful and become a real showman. But his personality couldn’t handle the burden of so much wealth and Bishop developed a strong addiction to alcohol and painkillers. The pastor’s incredible life came to an end when he was caught at the Mexican border carrying drugs and sentenced to five years in prison. The feature film will be written by Charles Randolph who previously worked with Bale on the film The big bet.

Last year Amazon And Blumhouse have signed an agreement for the making of four films. Today Amazon Prime Video has released a trailer announcing the release, in October, of four other films in collaboration with the production company founded by Jason Blum. Bingo Hell And Black as Night they will be the first two films to be released on October 1st. Gigi Saul Guerrero will direct Bingo Hell which will tell of a mysterious individual who threatens the lives of the residents of a small community. Mariette Lee Go will be the director of Black as Night and will follow the story of a teenager who will have to fight against a group of vampires. The other two, Madres And The Manor, will be released on October 8th. Madres, directed by Ryan Zaragoza, will focus on a couple of young Mexicans who moved to California discover some terrifying events related to the ranch where they were hired. While The Manor, written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, will tell of an evil force that strikes a retirement home for the elderly.

Netflix released the first teaser trailer of the animated series Maya and the Three Warriors. The show will be written and directed by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, the author of the animated film The book of life, and already boasts a cast of great voice actors. From the first trailer you can recognize the voices of great cinema personalities such as Zoe Saldana, Gael García Bernal, Rita Moreno, Alfred Molina and many others. The series will tell the story of Maya, a rebellious warrior princess who is preparing to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and her coronation. But a terrible revelation threatens to jeopardize Maya’s life. The princess will then have to make an important decision to prevent the whole world from suffering. Maya and the Three Warriors will consist of nine episodes and will arrive on Netflix in the fall.