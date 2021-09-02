Christian Bale will be a preacher turned drug trafficker

New film for the Oscar-winning actor: the story is inspired by a real episode

While many are curious to see him in action in the next Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder directed by Taika Waititi, there is a new film on the horizon waiting for the Oscar actor Christian Bale .

The New Regency film studio has in fact acquired the film rights of the article that appeared on Vanity Fair signed by David Kushner “The Church of the Living Dangerously” and chose Bale as the lead actor.

Christian Bale will play John Lee Bishop, an eccentric pastor of a congregation of over 8,000 people who became a drug dealer over the years. Bishop’s sermons had become quite famous in the country because in the pulpit, to give more emphasis to his words, the cleric had come to bring exotic animals such as a tiger, a camel, a black bear and a monkey.

Bishop’s life then took a tragic turn when his son David became addicted to heroin and methamphetamines and he himself began to abuse alcohol and painkillers. The church council eventually decided to fire him and Bishop was forced to go to rehab. But Bishop, to understand the addiction his son was suffering from, also decided to start taking heroin, becoming addicted to it. Later the decision to also become a courier for a Mexican cartel.

The screenplay of the film, which promises to be one of the most interesting among those that will soon go into production, will be written by Charles Randolph, who shared an Oscar with Adam McKay for writing the film (also starring Bale) The big bet, as well as the drama about sexual harassment, Bombshell.