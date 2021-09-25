Christian Bale will be the protagonist of The Church of Living Dangerously

Academy Award winner Christian Bale will play a drug trafficking preacher in The Church of Living Dangerously

The quick change and Oscar winner Christian Bale will star in an adaptation of a Vanity Fair article written by David Kushner, The Church of the Living Dangerously, which tells of a drug trafficker preacher. New Regency acquired the film rights to the 2019 article and hired Academy Award winner Charles Randolph to write the screenplay. Christian Bale will produce with New Regency and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson of The Gotham Group, while Randolph and Kushner will executive produce alongside Margaret Riley.

Deadline announced that Bale will play John Lee Bishop in The Church of Living Dangerously. After surviving a difficult childhood, Bishop became pastor of a huge Portland church, The Living Hope Church. Bale has always been drawn to challenging parts, many of which often require changing his physical appearance, sometimes in very drastic ways. More recently Bale was photographed with a shaved head and a slim physique for his role as Gorr, in Thor: Love & Thunder by Taika Waititi. It is not clear whether The Church of Living Dangerously it will require a drastic transformation from Bale, but seeing the images of the real John Lee Bishop it will not be just a wig and an extra ten pounds to make him look like.

Loading... Advertisements

John Lee Bishop was more of a showman than a pastor, a stage animal, and with his dialectic and charm he managed to drag crowds of faithful, taking exotic animals with him to the pulpit risking, once, to be eaten by a Bengal tiger. He quickly became rich, but couldn’t manage his money well, and soon developed one alcohol addiction and pain relievers. His son David also developed an addiction to methamphetamines and heroin. In an effort to better understand the power drugs had over his son, Bishop began taking drugs himself. Eventually, it started smuggling drugs for a Mexican cartel, caught at the Mexican border after 20 runs, was sentenced to five years in prison. The New Regency deal includes the life rights of both Bishop and his son, who helped save his father’s life.

As revealed by Empire, to sign the adaptation of this incredible story will be the screenwriter Charles Randolph, who won an Oscar sharing it with Adam McKay for The big bet, another unforgettable interpretation by Christian Bale. While waiting for the film to come out, fans are eagerly awaiting the interpretation of Christian Bale as Gorr, in Taika Waititi’s Marvel film. Thor: Love and Thunder, out in theaters on May 4, 2022.