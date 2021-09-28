‘Christian Bale would have been perfect’

It is a rather widespread belief that Hollywood would be a rather competitive environment, full of piranhas ready to tear you apart to get your share: even if it were the truth, however, we can assert with absolute certainty that there are exceptions. Michael Fassbender, eg.

The star of X-Men and Shame in fact had no problem, a few years ago, to admit that a colleague of his would have been the choice for the role of Steve Jobs in the film by Danny Boyle that earned many compliments to the good Michael (even nominated for an Oscar as Best Actor).

The name made by Fassbender was that of Christian Bale: “I actually thought: ‘Christian Bale is perfect, because he doesn’t? ‘ Then I called him to tell him in person“The actor explained in an interview. The name of the ex-Batman, however, did not come up by chance: as many of you will remember, Bale was actually Boyle’s first choice for the role of the brilliant founder of Apple, only to abandon the project in 2014.

And you, which side are you on? You would have preferred Christian Bale or are you satisfied with Fassbender’s test? Tell us yours in the comments! Here, in the meantime, you can find our Steve Jobs review.