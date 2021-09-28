News

‘Christian Bale would have been perfect’

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It is a rather widespread belief that Hollywood would be a rather competitive environment, full of piranhas ready to tear you apart to get your share: even if it were the truth, however, we can assert with absolute certainty that there are exceptions. Michael Fassbender, eg.

The star of X-Men and Shame in fact had no problem, a few years ago, to admit that a colleague of his would have been the choice for the role of Steve Jobs in the film by Danny Boyle that earned many compliments to the good Michael (even nominated for an Oscar as Best Actor).

The name made by Fassbender was that of Christian Bale: “I actually thought: ‘Christian Bale is perfect, because he doesn’t? ‘ Then I called him to tell him in person“The actor explained in an interview. The name of the ex-Batman, however, did not come up by chance: as many of you will remember, Bale was actually Boyle’s first choice for the role of the brilliant founder of Apple, only to abandon the project in 2014.

Loading...
Advertisements

And you, which side are you on? You would have preferred Christian Bale or are you satisfied with Fassbender’s test? Tell us yours in the comments! Here, in the meantime, you can find our Steve Jobs review.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

544
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
445
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
362
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
360
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
359
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
347
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
347
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
342
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
255
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top