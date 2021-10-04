Christian Bale’s character revealed in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth episode of the Thor franchise. The film will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Taika Waititi who will return to dub the role of Korg. In 2019 it was reported that Christian Bale would play the villain. Shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder will begin in Australia and right there Christian Bale was spotted not long ago. At the Disney Investor Day online event Kevin Feige revealed that Christian Bale was really going to play Gorr The God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character is a more recent addition to Marvel Comics which debuted in Thor: God of Thunder # 2 in 2013.

Christian Bale will be Gorr The God Butcher

It is not difficult to understand what it is known for as it is in its name. The character is known for his hatred of the gods and it will be interesting to see what happens in the MCU. He will chase Thor or could possibly chase Mighty Thor by Jane Foster?

Thor 4 is currently scheduled to be released in theaters in February 2022. Meanwhile, we know that even the character of Guardians of the Galaxy from Chris Pratt will be in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love And Thunder. This news is not entirely surprising given that Thor is aboard Star Lord’s spaceship at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The film is currently in pre-production at Fox Studios in Australia for an expected filming start date of January 2021. Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson return to the franchise alongside Christian Bale. Disney has set a theatrical release on February 11, 2022. At the moment, the studio has not yet commented on the addition of Chris Pratt to Thor 4. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson co-wrote the script with Waititi.