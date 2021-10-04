News

Christian Bale’s character revealed in Thor: Love and Thunder

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Christian Bale character revealed in Thor: Love and Thunder thumbnail

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth episode of the Thor franchise. The film will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Taika Waititi who will return to dub the role of Korg. In 2019 it was reported that Christian Bale would play the villain. Shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder will begin in Australia and right there Christian Bale was spotted not long ago. At the Disney Investor Day online event Kevin Feige revealed that Christian Bale was really going to play Gorr The God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character is a more recent addition to Marvel Comics which debuted in Thor: God of Thunder # 2 in 2013.

Christian Bale will be Gorr The God Butcher

It is not difficult to understand what it is known for as it is in its name. The character is known for his hatred of the gods and it will be interesting to see what happens in the MCU. He will chase Thor or could possibly chase Mighty Thor by Jane Foster?

Thor 4 is currently scheduled to be released in theaters in February 2022. Meanwhile, we know that even the character of Guardians of the Galaxy from Chris Pratt will be in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love And Thunder. This news is not entirely surprising given that Thor is aboard Star Lord’s spaceship at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The film is currently in pre-production at Fox Studios in Australia for an expected filming start date of January 2021. Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson return to the franchise alongside Christian Bale. Disney has set a theatrical release on February 11, 2022. At the moment, the studio has not yet commented on the addition of Chris Pratt to Thor 4. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson co-wrote the script with Waititi.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
913
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
842
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
804
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
787
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
785
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
774
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
772
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
762
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top