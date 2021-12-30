Christian Cage | “I’d like to work with Jeff Hardy”

After the dismissal of Jeff Hardy from the WWE, there have been many speculations about his future, most of which concerns the AEW, the federation in which his brother Matt, historical tag team partner, plays. During an interview with ET Canada, Christian Cage revealed that he would like to work with longtime friend Jeff Hardy also in AEW. “I’m sure, it will happen.” “Yes, of course, me would like to see Jeff in AEW. There would be a lot of history behind it and, of course, I’m also very attached to Matt Hardy . It was really nice to see him back in AEW. It does its job leading the new generation and is also rich in knowledge. Jeff he’s an extremely talented guy, really good. I am …Read about zonawrestling

TSOWrestling : Focus on the #AEW world title! #TSOW // #TSOS – TSOWrestling : Christian Cage’s words on Jeff Hardy’s possible arrival in #AEW! #TSOW // #TSOS –

Latest News from the network: Christian Cage

Tonight on TV: Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 30 December 2021

… Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Liev Schreiber, Luna Lauren Velez, Zoë Kravitz and Nicolas Cage. … Terence Stamp, Max Irons, Amanda Abbington, Julian Sands, Roger Ashton – Griffiths and Christian McKay. …



From the Matrix to the return of Top Gun: ten films not to be missed in 2022

2) The Batman, Robert Pattinson revives the Dark Knight After the farewell of Christian Bale nel … 8) The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicholas’ metacinema Cage Among the offers more …



Christian Cage is sure: Jeff Hardy will sign for AEW The Shield Of Wrestling

Christian Cage On If He Would Like Jeff Hardy To Join AEW

Christian Cage gives his take on the possibility of one of his longtime rivals in the tag team world, Jeff Hardy, joining AEW.



Christian Cage Speaks Out On His AEW Run So Far, Goals For 2022

Christian Cage did an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights: His AEW run thus far: It’s a gift. It really is. To get my …

