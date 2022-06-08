Christian Chávez attacks a renowned television channel for not allowing him to reveal his sexual orientation

The actor Christian Chávez made a leap to fame after his participation in the youth series RBD. Nevertheless, he was forced to hide his sexual orientation because he did not have the approval of Televisa, and because he had a signed contract he had to fulfill it.

The Mexican said that according to the company he wanted to take charge of saying that all this content was not true and that it was a “photomontage”. However, he considered that there was nothing wrong with the images, since that was part of his reality.

“The company obviously wanted to deny it, the company wanted to say that it was a photomontage, I wanted to say that it was simply a lie that we were making a short film or something like that. The truth is that they were very innocent photos, I was putting the wedding ring on him, we were signing the papers, I was carrying him entering the presidential suite,” the singer told ‘El ABC DE: LGBT+’.

He added that when he was just a teenager he asked every night to change, to be a heterosexual person, because he considered that being homosexual was wrong and he also felt ashamed.

“I told my producer (Pedro Damián) that I would have loved it if when I was 15 years old and I asked God every night to change mebecause I thought that what I was was not right, and it never happened, there would have been someone out there who was on television and who could live their life fully, without fear, without having to feel ashamed, so he asked me that he had to write a statement”, he added in his speech.

The interpreter of the character Giovanni Méndez in Rebelde said that his producer asked him to write a statement where he expressed all the uncomfortable situation that had been generated by his sexual orientation, which for many today is often difficult to accept.

“I didn’t know it was a statement, of course because I was only 23 years old, so I sat down at the computer at home and started typing. I remember that it was almost three hours, the most complicated hours because I wrote and erased, I wrote and erased and I didn’t know what to put because I didn’t want to put the word gay, I didn’t want to put the word homosexual, I didn’t want to offend anyone but at the same time I wanted to look good with everyone, “explained the Mexican.

