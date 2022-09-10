Christian ‘Chucho’ Benítez, the Americanist idol whose life ended tragically

Christian Benítez in a match with América. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

Nobody could believe it. On the morning of July 29, 2013, everyone remembers what they were doing. The news spread like wildfire everywhere: Christian Benítez, America’s idol, had lost his life. Stupefaction ran from mouth to mouth. How was it possible if a few days ago all they had seen them crowned king of Mexican soccer with Las Águilas? The entire continent was shaken by such information: a cardiac arrest ended the life of the Ecuadorian player.

Its history on Aztec soil was written with a golden pen from the beginning. Benítez arrived in Mexico in 2007 to play for Santos Laguna, a team that specializes in detecting talent in the Southern Cone. The Mutt a name had already been made for all law in The National of your countryThat’s why he was called to World Cup in Germany 2006 and the Copa América in Venezuela in 2007. Everything in Benítez was explosive and the Torreón fans saw it from the beginning. He soon became the reference of the northern squad.

When he took the ball, no one could stop him. He started up and everyone ran after him in vain: he looked like a goal scoring machine. He was scheduled to put the ball under the three posts and ready, to bill and confirm that the day was over. In Santos he achieved glory in the Clausura 2008, a tournament that crowned the albiverdes as champions at the cost of the battered Cruz Azul. Benítez, however, had a goal of playing in European soccer and decided to leave in 2009.

The Ecuadorian went to Premier League Birmingham Citybut his stay in Great Britain ended after six months of assignment. He came back in a big way with Santos, because although he did not win another title he got tired of scoring goals displaying all the resources that his powerful physique allowed him. In its two stages as Warrior, Benítez scored 58 goals in 110 games, Counting all the powers. The time has come to leave and there was no other more appropriate destination: America. Televisa wanted to have a top-level player in its ranks.

The San Ángel television station found the ideal striker in Benítez. He responded in a big way: three scoring titles. It was very normal to see him carry the team on his shoulder and cover up the tactical deficiencies of Miguel “El Güero” Herreraa coach who in his moment of greatest popularity became idolized even by children who took over the personality of the controversial coach. That character invariably collided with Benítezbut he always answered in the field: sealed 52 goals in a total of 79 matches.

On one occasion when Mutt missed a penalty against, Herrera had no compassion at the press conference: he publicly said that he did not know why the Ecuadorian had charged the penalty and that he would never do it again. There were not a few accusations against Herrera of being a “tribunero” coach who wanted to steal the spotlight from Benítez, which could not surprise anyone.

The death shocked all of Ecuador. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

In the end, they both understood that it was best to row in the same direction. And so, in the Clausura 2013 they reaped the result of two years of intense work: the Liga MX title that had slipped away from the Bird for eight years —a stage in which they lived in the shadow of Chivas, even Pumas—. On that dramatic night of May 25, The Eagles They brought out their mystique and beat Cruz Azul after equalizing a two-goal deficit in regular time.

Fate wanted that to be Benítez’s goodbye as a azulcrema player. After the magic of the coronation, it was announced that America’s star striker would go to Qatar football to play in The Jaish, a club that bought his pass for a total of 8 million dollars. The attacker hardly played a few minutes with his new team before the tragic outcome.

Benítez said goodbye to América as champion. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

On July 29, Benítez suffered a peritonitis. At first it was spread that this was the official cause of his death, but Luis Chiriboga, president of Ecuadorian soccer, said that Benítez suffered from a congenital heart disease, which had caused him to go into cardiac arrest, the official reason for his death. Christian’s family came to accuse negligence on the part of the medical center, because they said that the attention was very late. In this regard, Miguel Herrera did not keep his point of view.

“We have the medical tests of Mutt Y It was always one of the highest scores. Physical and medical exams are graded because it is the best way to know what condition each player arrives in. The (ratings) of Mutt They were always one of the highest. I am sure, and I could stick my hands in the fire, that Chucho in Mexico would be with us”, Herrera sentenced in an appearance before the media at that time.

Benítez’s life was extinguished, but there is no doubt that his memory lives on in the memory of Mexican soccer. More than nine years later, the shock is still difficult to explain. The idol left wrapped in glory.

