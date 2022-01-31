Christian Eriksen has signed a contract with Brentford in the Premier League

The Brentford football club has announced the signing of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the current season. In December Eriksen left Inter, the team he was under contract with last June, after suffering heart failure during a European Championship game between Denmark and Finland. In Italy he could not have returned to play with a subcutaneous defibrillator, because the rules in this regard are more stringent than elsewhere.

In recent months Eriksen had trained with Chiasso in Switzerland and then with Ajax to get back in shape. Initially there was talk of his possible return to the Netherlands or Denmark, whose championships allow him to play with a subcutaneous defibrillator, as well as in the English Premier League, where Eriksen will return two years after leaving Tottenham. Brentford is a small team from London that is playing the first Premier League season in its history. She is fourteenth in the standings and has a good chance of saving herself.

– Read also: A different football, Brentford football