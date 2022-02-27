Christian Eriksen returned to the courts eight months after cardiac arrest

Although Brentford lost, there was a joy on the pitch when the Danish player, Christian Eriksen entered the field, after suffering cardiac arrest eight months ago.

Christian Eriksen returned to the courts almost eight months after suffering a heart attack in the middle of the party European Championship. The Dane came in as a substitute for the Brentford to play the last 38 minutes of the match against Newcastle corresponding to Day 27 of the Premier League.

The expected moment came at minute 58, when Thomas Frank, coach of the Brentfordwho had warned about the probable return of Eriksensent the Danish to the field instead of Mathias Jensesn.

“He’s available and he’s going to get on the field. It’s going to be amazing. It’s a big day for all of us, but especially for Chris and his family. It’s also going to be huge for everyone involved and who saw what happened. It’s another reminder for us to feel privileged for what we do and the moments we have”, were Frank’s words days before the duel against Newcastle.

“What he is doing in training is remarkable, his experience guiding players and telling them how to stay calm in tense situations. He is a normal guy who loves football.”

Christian Eriksen had not played since June 11 when he suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championship. EFE

Eriksen He suffered a cardiac arrest in his last appearance on the pitch, which was on June 11, 2021 against Finland on the first day of the European Championship. In that match, the Dane came on as a substitute after 43 minutes, at which time the Dane was the center of attention in the sports world, as he left the pitch in an ambulance.

At the time of the incident, Eriksen He was a footballer for Inter Milan, a team from which he separated at the end of 2021. However, at the beginning of 2022, Brentford He signed him with the hope that he would step on a playing field again, an achievement that he achieved this Saturday, February 26, 2022, almost eight months after the Dane suffered cardiac arrest.