Christian Eriksen scores great goal on his return to the stadium where he suffered cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen, starter this Tuesday during the Denmark-Serbia friendly match, he scored the third goal of his team in the victory (3-0) at the Parken stadium, in Copenaghe, the same place where he suffered a cardiac crisis last June during the European Championship

The Danish number 10 was already applauded before the start of the match by the Danish fans, who in addition to selling out all the tickets for the match, They prepared banners with the message “Welcome home, Eriksen”, to encourage the current bearer of the captain’s armband.

Eriksen scored in the 57th minute (3-0), and has two goals in two games, after having scored on Thursday in the defeat against the Netherlands (4-2), two minutes after entering the field.

Against Serbia, Eriksen’s goal sealed the victory that Joakim Maehle (1-0, min. 15) and Jesper Lindstrom (2-0, min. 53) had channeled in the second half.

With ten minutes to go, Brentford’s current Premier League player was replaced by Philip Billing.

On June 12, 2021, the 30-year-old midfielder collapsed on the stadium lawn, the victim of a cardiac arrest that left him unconscious for long minutes, before coming to his senses after an emergency rescue.

Since then he has an internal defibrillator.