Christian Eriksen scores two minutes into his return for Denmark

NETHERLANDS — The international Christian Eriksenwho suffered a cardiac arrest during a game last European Championshipscored two minutes into the second half in a friendly against Netherlandson his return to a match with the Denmark national team.

Eriksenwho returned to a call-up with the senior team more than nine months after suffering the event that paralyzed the world of football while Denmark faced Finland in Copenhagen, came on after the break to replace Jesper Lindstrom and received a standing ovation from the Johan Cruyff Arena .

Two minutes later, the midfielder received an excellent pass from Skow Olsen’s baseline and finished with a right foot into the goalkeeper’s corner. Mark Fleckenwho could do nothing to prevent the goal that made it 3-2 on the scoreboard and brought Denmark closer to a draw against the Dutch.

During heating, Eriksen He merged in a hug with the member of the technical team of the Netherlands Danny Blind, whose son, Daley Blind, like Eriksen, has a subcutaneous ICD that allows him to continue playing football.

Christian Eriksen celebrated his return to the courts with a goal. EFE

Eriksen He returned to play an official match on February 26 as a Brentford player in a Premier League match against Newcastle, but had not yet had the opportunity to play with his country’s jersey.

The Denmark coach, Kasper Hjulmandwarned hours before the friendly that he intended to give Eriksen a few minutes.

“It is a story that transcends football. He is the best Danish footballer of the last ten years and he is also our friend who fell on the pitch. Now he is back and he can do what he likes the most: play football, ”said the coach to the Dutch network NOS.