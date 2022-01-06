Christian Eriksen spoke for the first time about his cardiac arrest at the European Championships | Flashes

After the success of last year’s edition, also this year on the first channel of Russian public TV (1 Pervyj Kanal) the parody of an Italian “musical New Year” was broadcast. This year’s edition was called Hello 2021 and exactly as last year he imitated an Italian music festival of the eighties, with references to Italian pop culture, the television aesthetics of those years and obviously the Sanremo Festival.

The program was entirely in Italian, both the spoken parts and the songs, although not quite an understandable Italian, since all the participants were Russian (except for a brief appearance of the Italian singers Toto Cutugno, Fedez, Albano and the Ricchi e Poveri , who instead sent a birthday message in Russian). The program was broadcast within Vecherniy Urgant (Evening Urgant), a program hosted by Ivan Urgant, from whom it takes its name, which has existed since 2012 and is explicitly inspired by US late shows.

The video of last year’s edition had also been a great success in Italy, and on YouTube it had obtained more than 11 million views. Also this year the YouTube video is segmented so that it is easy to go and see specific clips. The lineup is this:

0:00:53 Giovanni Urganti – Music, rhythm and style

0:05:27 Valerio Melazzi

0:06:07 Dario Giaracci – In a moment

0:07:49 Massimo Galcini

0:10:36 DEAD BLONDE – The boy with the station wagon

0:14:31 La Mia Michela & Eva Pollini – Winter in the heart

0:18:45 Lucia Ciabatta – Sole in Milan

0:25:02 MANIGI – Italian man

0:27:23 Lola

0:29:02 Giulia Peresildi

0:30:54 Giovanni Demetrius – Venus-Uranus

0:34:22 Agucci House

0:37:10 VINCENZO MARLINI – You burn like fire

0:39:58 Valentino Gallo known as Wylsakom

0:42:57 Valerio Leonci – Margherita

0:47:41 Anna and Anatolio Zozzi

0:50:48 Sergio Brunello

0:53:30 LA BODA – Dear friend

0:59:13 Galibri and Mavini & Habibi – Federico Fellini / Raspberry berry

1:02:02 Приветы из России

1:05:03 Foo

1:06:36 Vasco Vaculecci and Gaga Rini – Sanremo

1:10:28 Love – My Italy