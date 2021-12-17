Christian Eriksen, the footballer who had suffered a cardiac arrest during the European Championships, has terminated his contract with Inter

Inter have announced that they have terminated the contract with Christian Eriksen, the Danish footballer who on June 12 suffered a heart attack during the European Championship match between Denmark and Finland. Eriksen hasn’t played since then and has since been implanted with a subcutaneous defibrillator, a device that monitors heart rhythm. With the defibrillator he could not have returned to play in Italy, where the rules in this regard are more stringent than elsewhere, but he will be able to do so instead in other European leagues in which he has already played, such as in the Netherlands and Denmark.

This season FIFA, as per the regulations in the event of serious injuries suffered by players with their national teams, had guaranteed coverage of Eriksen’s signing at Inter until the end of the championship. The player, in agreement with the club, however, has decided to terminate the contract now to evaluate the possibility of returning to play where he will be allowed. Eriksen had arrived in Italy in January 2020. In two and a half seasons with Inter he had played 60 games, scoring 8 goals, and last May he had won the Scudetto with Antonio Conte. Inter wrote in the statement: “Even if the roads separate today, a strong and indissoluble bond will remain.”