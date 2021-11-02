Sports

Christian Eriksen towards the farewell to Inter. The hottest track for his future leads to Ajax

Goodbye close by Christian Eriksen to Inter, according to Corriere dello Sport. The days of definitive decisions are not yet, but both in the minds of the Nerazzurri managers and in the thoughts of the Dane this conviction is maturing more and more. The chances of removing the defibrillator under the skin are very low, almost nil, for everyday life. Hence the possible farewell already in January or in any case in the months immediately following, with Ajax proposing itself as the hottest hypothesis. The farewell to Inter would most likely take place on a free transfer or in any case with a significant loss, as announced by the same company on the occasion of the publication of the latest financial statements.

