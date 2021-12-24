Christian Eriksen’s drama and rescue, Simon Kjaer speaks again

The 2021 it has been a year full of sporting events, with the consequent emotions that these have provided.

Emotions not only procured by a victory or a defeat, by a historic medal or by a near podium, but also by human and survival stories.

Christian Eriksen’s happy ending drama

Like the one it concerns Christian Eriksen and that 12 June that forever changed the life of the playmaker of Denmark and, at the time, of Inter, who collapsed to the ground due to a cardiac arrest immediately during the match between your national team and Finland in Copenhagen, valid just for Euro 2020.

An indelible day for all football and sports fans, which fortunately ended with a happy ending, thanks to the diligence of the members of the medical staff of Denmark, to Eriksen’s fiber and also to the courage of those who have never lost their temper, even when everything suggested a tragic ending.

Malore Eriksen, Simon Kjaer’s memories and emotions

Like Simon Kjaer, who before inheriting from his friend Christian the captain’s armband of the National team was the protagonist of a simple and apparently spontaneous gesture, that of to protect the companion and friend, lying on the ground, from the camera shots, but who transformed the defender of the Milan in a hero, also thanks to the support given a few moments later to Eriksen’s partner, Sabrina, in the meantime rushed into the field and inevitably burst into tears.

Interviewed by Danish TV ‘Kk2’, Kjaer returned once again to those dramatic and endless minutes:

“That moment cannot be described. Only with words like “terrible” and “incomprehensible”. And those words are not enough at all. There were no thoughts behind my actions. I didn’t think. It was all very instinctive. We have done everything we can to help. A terrible, terrible moment. The most important thing for me now is that Christian is well ”.

Eriksen, football future in the balance after the farewell to Inter

Yep, Eriksen is fine now and will pass a Christmas very different from the others, surrounded by the affection of his own family. The last part of 2021, however, was very special for the two friends, separated from destiny.

While in fact Christian Eriksen has signed the termination of the contract with Inter, given that the regulations of Italian football do not allow players with a subcutaneous defibrillator, and is reflecting on a possible new adventure as a player, perhaps at home with theOdense, Kjaer was the victim of a very serious injury to the knee during Genoa-Milan, the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and the medial collateral ligament of the left knee, which ended his season early, causing considerable damage to the Rossoneri’s economy of the game and to the defensive position of the team.

