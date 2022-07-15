Christian Guevara says they took away his US visa

Deputy Christian Guevara, head of the Nuevas Ideas faction, announced today on social media that “they took away his visa.” He did not detail the government that would have taken away his visa, although it is presumed to be the United States.

According to the deputy’s version, they took away his visa for “introducing a law against gang members and their spokesmen” and added that he feels proud to do the right thing. The legislator asserted that they will not be stopped and that the Nuevas Ideas caucus is the “most honest in the country’s history.”

Wilson Sandoval, director of the Center for Legal Advice and Anticorruption (Alac), assured that the sanction against Guevara is due to the fact that he prevented the press from reporting on the truce between the State and the gangs.

The United States government suppresses visas for different reasons. One of these is having been included in the “List of Corrupt and Anti-Democratic Actors” ordered by Article 353 of the “Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act” known as the Engel List and which must be published and delivered to the US Congress. Guevara made the announcement after an unofficial list circulated.

They took away my visa for introducing a law against gang members and their spokespersons. So proud to be there for doing the right thing for my country. Now more than ever I am determined to continue #GangWar. They won’t stop us. – Christian Guevara (@ChrisGuevaraG) July 15, 2022