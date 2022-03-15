Christian in danger! Manchester United falls to Atlético and is being eliminated from the Champions League

2022-03-15

SECOND HALF RESULTS: Manchester United 0-1 Athletic: (aggregate 1-2) Ajax 0-0 Benfica: (aggregate 2-2) 66′: Closed center of Bruno and Cristiano does not manage to head for very little. 65′: Very poor game in Amsterdam. Only two reamtes have been made between the three clubs and both were from Ajax. 59′: OUT! Sancho hit a volley that grazed the Atlético crossbar. The United succumbs at home 55′: We passed the first ten of the complement and the markers in both courts remain without much activity in the goals.

THE SECOND HALF STARTS: United seeks to overcome the tie against Atlético. THE FIRST HALF ENDS IN ENGLAND AND HOLLAND: Atlético beats United by the minimum, Ajax and Benfica tie. 44: Bruno Fernades bombardment that Oblak sends to the corner!

40: TODAY YES! GOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM ATLÉTICO DE MADRID! The Brazilian Renan Lodi did it, who arrived after a counterattack organized by Félix, who saw only the winger who finished off the Portuguese center with a header. 0-1 for the Spanish, who win 1-2 on aggregate. 33′: TREMENDOUS SCARE! Atlético makes a huge play that ends in a goal by Joao Félix, however, the action was annulled for offside. 25‘: We got to the middle of the first half and nothing happens in Manchester or Amsterdam. Goalless draws that would imply extensions. 14: GEAAAAAAA! The Spanish goalkeeper makes an immense stretch and drowns out De Paul’s shout of a great goal, who finished off from far away. 12′: CLOSE! Bruno Fernandes sends a poisonous cross, Elanga shoots but the ball crashes into Oblak’s head. He saves the Athletic.

10′: No emotions at Old Trafford. Rough meeting in England.. 7′: In Holland, they annul a play that ended in a goal for the Ajax by forward position. The fiery Haller had scored against Benfica. two’: First arrival of the United. Center to the area, Elanga knocks down Oblak in the air and the center-back signals a foul. THE GAME STARTED AT OLD TRAFFORD! Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid are already playing the round of 16 for the Champions League. 1:58PM: The anthem of the Champions ends! The matches in England and the Netherlands start at 2:00 pm.

1:55 p.m.: The teams jump off the field! The great match is coming for the round of 16. LINEUPS Man Utd: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane and Alex Telles; Fred, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Elenga, Sancho; Christian Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Giménez, Lodi, Reinildo, Savic, JM Giménez, Llorente; Rodrigo de Paul, Hector Herrera, Koke; Griezmann, Joao Felix.