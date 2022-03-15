Christian in danger! Manchester United falls to Atlético and is being eliminated from the Champions League

2022-03-15
SECOND HALF RESULTS:
Manchester United 0-1 Athletic: (aggregate 1-2)
Ajax 0-0 Benfica: (aggregate 2-2)
66′: Closed center of Bruno and Cristiano does not manage to head for very little.
65′: Very poor game in Amsterdam. Only two reamtes have been made between the three clubs and both were from Ajax.
59′: OUT! Sancho hit a volley that grazed the Atlético crossbar. The United succumbs at home
55′: We passed the first ten of the complement and the markers in both courts remain without much activity in the goals.
THE SECOND HALF STARTS: United seeks to overcome the tie against Atlético.
THE FIRST HALF ENDS IN ENGLAND AND HOLLAND: Atlético beats United by the minimum, Ajax and Benfica tie.
44: Bruno Fernades bombardment that Oblak sends to the corner!
40: TODAY YES! GOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM ATLÉTICO DE MADRID! The Brazilian Renan Lodi did it, who arrived after a counterattack organized by Félix, who saw only the winger who finished off the Portuguese center with a header. 0-1 for the Spanish, who win 1-2 on aggregate.
33′: TREMENDOUS SCARE! Atlético makes a huge play that ends in a goal by Joao Félix, however, the action was annulled for offside.
25‘: We got to the middle of the first half and nothing happens in Manchester or Amsterdam. Goalless draws that would imply extensions.
14: GEAAAAAAA! The Spanish goalkeeper makes an immense stretch and drowns out De Paul’s shout of a great goal, who finished off from far away.
12′: CLOSE! Bruno Fernandes sends a poisonous cross, Elanga shoots but the ball crashes into Oblak’s head. He saves the Athletic.
10′: No emotions at Old Trafford. Rough meeting in England..
7′: In Holland, they annul a play that ended in a goal for the Ajax by forward position. The fiery Haller had scored against Benfica.
two’: First arrival of the United. Center to the area, Elanga knocks down Oblak in the air and the center-back signals a foul.
THE GAME STARTED AT OLD TRAFFORD! Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid are already playing the round of 16 for the Champions League.
1:58PM: The anthem of the Champions ends! The matches in England and the Netherlands start at 2:00 pm.
1:55 p.m.: The teams jump off the field! The great match is coming for the round of 16.
LINEUPS
Man Utd: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane and Alex Telles; Fred, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Elenga, Sancho; Christian
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Giménez, Lodi, Reinildo, Savic, JM Giménez, Llorente; Rodrigo de Paul, Hector Herrera, Koke; Griezmann, Joao Felix.
Ajax: Onana; Mazraqui, Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Blind; Edson Alvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadic
benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt Everto; Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Darwin Núñez
– PREVIOUS –
Another night of Champions has arrived for Mister Champions! The Man Utd will seek to win the round of 16 tie against Athletic from Madrid along with the top scorer in the European Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo.
The stadium Old Trafford of England will host the mattress team that tied at home (1-1) for the first chapter and now must succumb in the “Theatre of dreams” that will be more inflamed than ever. Whoever wins on aggregate advances, same situation at Ajax (2-2) Benfica.