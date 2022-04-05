Christian Martinoli and Luis García will be part of Minions 2

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.04.2022 18:55:29





The most famous duo of football commentators, Christian Martinoli and Luis Garciawill join the dubbing cast of the new animated movie ‘Minions 2: A Villain is Born‘, This is how both celebrities made it known on their social networks.

Very excited to share with you the new trailer for #Minions #AVillain is Born, where I do the voice of Svenganza! Don’t miss it this June 30 only in theaters,” he wrote. the doctor on your Instagram account.

For its part, the narrator shared “I couldn’t miss my voice in a villain movie! Very excited to share the new trailer #Minions #NaceUnVillano, where I do the voice of Hands of Steel“.

The former soccer player will do the voice of svenganzaa skating champion on wheels who uses his skills to commit crimes, while Martinoli will play hands of steel, a mysterious character.

Both commentators join the already well-known cast made up of Andres Bustamante as GruEdgar Vivar as Sila, Itatí Cantoral as Dona Discoamong others.

When is Minions 2 released?

The film will be released next June 30, 2022 exclusively in the movie theaters throughout Mexicoso the Minions will liven up the summer this year.

​