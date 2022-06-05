Christian Meier:“Now I write about things that motivate me and make me happy” | entertainment | IMP | SHOWS

actor and singer-songwriter Christian Meier He returned to Peru to launch his new song after 20 years and took the opportunity to tell how the idea of ​​re-recording a song like ‘Deja vu’ was born, which marks his return to music.

“What encouraged me to compose again? I think that the beginning of all this is due to the pandemic, something very curious happened there and that happened to all of us, such as staying locked up at home and that made us try to find any type of training to make it less heavy. At the beginning of 2020, I communicated with the band that accompanies me on stage and with the ‘old’ Rodríguez to tell him that I wanted to record some songs. That gave rise to me sitting down to write songs, I began to implement as a studio at home and that was the process that led me to release this simple song. Now I write about the things that motivate me and make me happy, but above all… I have tried not to lose my essence in these new songs”said Meier, who applauded and praised the Peruvian music industry and the new exponents.

“Peru has always had a lot of talent, what we have had is bad luck in the CDS sales market, that caused a generation to get lost, but now it is easier because of digital platforms. Now it is easier for us to see new artists in the market and for them to promote their work. Also, I see them committed to doing good things, I think we have many artists in Peru, who are doing the right thing and are making their way. I believe that better changes are coming because we have always been good in all areas”narrowed down

At another time, he did not rule out the possibility of recording a song with an urban artist, however, he clarified that he still has nothing in mind or planned.

“I am not denied anything nor in making a participation with anyone. What I would not like is to betray my work to reach more people, there are things that one should know, such as knowing their limitations, what things they know and do not know how to do, such as dancing reggaeton, I do not know that, “he also specified. actor, who is far from being able to record or compose a song for the Peruvian team.

“I think there is a list of authors who precede me in that position, before I make a song for the selection there are many more capable people and that the public could like it much more,” he said.

Regarding the sentimental field, Meier stressed that he is always surrounded by love, but clarified that his marital status is single.

“I am quite well, happy, I have always had love in my life. I am lucky to be surrounded and accompanied by love. If I have written songs of love or heartbreak? Yes, too, but if you want to know if I’m single or not… yes. I am ‘freelance’, but I am going to warn you about anything, ”said Meier, who said he was proud of his son Stefano, because he is opening a future and a path abroad with his acting career. “My son is extraordinary, I am proud of the work he is doing and alone. The pandemic also caused my children to move in with me and that has also been a wonderful discovery,” he mentioned.