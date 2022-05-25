Christian Nodal after filtering Belinda’s messages is captured with this beautiful woman

The relationship of Christian Nodal and Belinda He has returned to the conversation and it is that three months after his breakup it had been believed that the ex-partner was rebuilding his life and focusing on his artistic projects.

However, some unfortunate hints on the part of Belinda Schullmother of the pop singer where she pointed out the interpreter of “Aguardiente” from “naco” and opportunistic were the actions for the singer to defend himself by publishing a conversation in which “Beli” asks for money to fix his teeth and for his parents.

What caused Nodal’s grandmother to name them “finas vivacious“, that Nodal covered the “Utopia” tattoo, while Beli’s mother showed an influencer who had her daughter’s name tattooed and that feminist groups demanded the Olympia law against the interpreter, all this in a weekend.

While Belinda has not made any statements or sent hints, now, Christian Nodal is back on everyone’s lips when he was caught with a pretty blonde when leaving a private party in Los Angeles, California.

In the images presented in the “HOY” program, you can see the singer of “Ya no somos ni seremos” entertaining a private event, where he wears an elegant black suit that he accompanied with boots and sunglasses of the same color.

After his show, Nodal was caught getting into his truck accompanied by a beautiful womanwhich wore orange boots, a white shirt and mini shorts.

In recent weeks, the singer has been seen with several women, and some like Mariana García, a young woman from Sinaloa with whom he was seen on his last trip to Honduras and Guatemala. As well as the influencer Aurora Cárdenas have been identified as the interpreter’s new girlfriends but apparently the young man is enjoying his singleness.