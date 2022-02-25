Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar join their VOICES to pay TRIBUTE to Vicente Fernández

James 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 60 Views

Vicente Fernandez you will receive a big tribute posthumous that will be borne by the voices from Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal, two of the most promising singers of the regional Mexican genre who will seek to more than meet the expectations placed on their shoulders for this evening in which Chente’s music will be the guest of honor. The 2022 delivery of the Lo Nuestro Awards promises to be an accumulation of emotions.

This won’t be the first time Christian Nodaly Angela Aguilar join your voices because there is a song called ‘Dime How You Want’ that became a resounding success that reached the top of the popularity charts. Tonight they will unite their song again to render a meaning tribute to the great ‘Charro de Huentitán’, in what is expected to be a very emotional moment.

Source link

About James

Check Also

The middle name was known! Kylie Jenner named Wolf after her boyfriend

UNITED STATES. – Kylie Jenner shared her son’s middle name Wolf Webster. The child bears …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved