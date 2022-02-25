Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar join their VOICES to pay TRIBUTE to Vicente Fernández

Vicente Fernandez you will receive a big tribute posthumous that will be borne by the voices from Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal, two of the most promising singers of the regional Mexican genre who will seek to more than meet the expectations placed on their shoulders for this evening in which Chente’s music will be the guest of honor. The 2022 delivery of the Lo Nuestro Awards promises to be an accumulation of emotions.

This won’t be the first time Christian Nodaly Angela Aguilar join your voices because there is a song called ‘Dime How You Want’ that became a resounding success that reached the top of the popularity charts. Tonight they will unite their song again to render a meaning tribute to the great ‘Charro de Huentitán’, in what is expected to be a very emotional moment.

Related news

The tribute It will be tonight during the delivery of the Premios Lo Nuestro 2022 directly from the United States, in a gala that promises a lot. One of the highlights of this delivery will be when we remember Vicente Fernández thanks to his enormous musical legacy in the voices by Ángela Aguilar, Eduin Caz, Christian Nodal, David Bisbal and Camilo.

Angela Aguilar is nominated for 7 Lo Nuestro Awards 2022, so it will be a big night for her, with the icing on the cake being a tribute to the great Vicente Fernandez. Christian Nodal He is nominated in 10 categories and both compete for the Artist of the Year award.

Tribute to Chente amid a flurry of rumors about a possible romance between Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal

Another of the dressings that the tribute to Vicente Fernandez during the Premios Lo Nuestro 2022, it will be the rain of rumors about a possible romance between Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodalafter the latter recently ended with Belinda, unleashing a scandal.

The reality is that so far nothing proves it and they are only speculations and rumours, because the main thing for Angela Aguilar and Nodal, for now it is how they will unite their voices to pay tribute to the great ‘Charro de Huentitán’ tonight live and direct from the city of Miami.