Christian Nodal and Belinda ended and she says that after “years of pain” she found “love” in her | Famous

The singer published an emotional message in English, through her social networks, where she speaks that we do not come to Earth to work as “slaves” or be “prisoners of an ideological system.”
Belinda sends a message in which she says that she has already found love
On the night of Tuesday, February 22, Belinda posted an extensive message on her Instagram and Twitter accounts in which she also acknowledged that “many years” passed for her to find “love” in herself.
In the text, Belinda assures that came to Earth as a “missionary of love” and “without sorrow”: “I am standing here saying who I am: I am love, I found myself and I have understood everything”.
“I have put into practice the mission of my soul, and since then my life has been nothing but light“, he continues, “we, the workers of the light, came to transform the darkness into light, after many years of pain and uncertainty I have found that love in myself and it opened the doors of infinite love for me”.
Elsewhere, the singer notes that women are “divine beings”: “Through you runs the energy to bring life to Earth, give yourself the honor you deserve, your strength, you are divine.”
Univision Digital did a Google search to detect if the message Belinda shared was authored by someone else or if it was already published somewhere else. No results were obtained. A large number of her followers applauded the words that the also actress shared.
Where is Belinda after breaking up with Christian Nodal?
After the scandal that has been unleashed by the end of her courtship with Nodal, Belinda’s current whereabouts are unknown.
The last time it was seen publicly was last Monday, February 14, when ran away from reporters upon arrival at the Mexico City airport. They were waiting for her to question her about her separation from Nodal.
Meanwhile, Christian Nodal is in Miami because this Thursday, February 24, he will be part of the great cast of Premio Lo Nuestrobroadcast live on Univision at 7P/6C.