Christian Nodal and Belinda: the singer releases the song ‘Lies, cabr…’ after her breakup | Famous

without further details, Belinda released an unpublished song on his YouTube channel that has fueled the controversy after the break with Christian Nodalconfirmed just a week ago on the night of Saturday, February 12.
The song released by Belinda, whose title is ‘Lies, cabr…’, also deals with a love disaster, for which certain fans of the singer have interpreted the song as a response to Nodal.
What does Belinda’s new song say?
The song ‘Lies, cabr…’ appeared this Saturday, February 19, on the singer’s official channel without further information about it. It is only clarified that it is a “demo”. Some media claim that the piece, with urban overtones, was recorded in 2019, but there is no more official information about the date it was recorded.
In her social networks, and at least until this Saturday, the also actress had not promoted the controversial issue. In some of the verses, the song says:
“I don’t want a fool who controls me,
not be alone on weekends,
What You kept me waiting for hours
Now the calls you make are ignored.”
Belinda releases unreleased song after denouncing gender violence
Belinda’s unreleased song was released a day after the artist expressed his annoyance at the remarks in some media and social networks for his break with Christian Nodal.
“In recent days, public figures and the media have crossed the barrier of respect, reaching the point of issuing comments that constitute gender-based violencejudging me for the fact that I have made decisions that only correspond to me, “said the singer.
What does the new Christian Nodal song say?
In the midst of the controversial break with who would be his wife, Christian Nodal premiered on Friday, February 18, the song “We are not, nor will we be”, which for some represents the story of the couple’s separation.
“Not even drinking like crazy
nor with another love either
which lasted several months
it’s going to hurt for a lifetime“.
“When I said: ‘Do what you want, leave if you want to leave’
it was not what i wanted
it hurts more to know than my actions
they were disappointments and not a simple anger“.
Nodal is this weekend on a tour of Central America with presentations in Honduras and Costa Rica.
In Honduras, he had a ‘sold out’ and caused controversy with some of the words he said from the stage: “I didn’t know that the most beautiful things in life could not be bought. Things like loyalty, respect, love, fidelity, trust, and good loyalty,” reported People en Español.
It was one of the gifts he gave her during their courtship, which they made public in early August 2020.