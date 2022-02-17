Christian Nodal and Belinda: what will happen to the engagement ring? Jewelry responds | Famous

What will happen to the engagement ring Nodal gave Belinda?
On May 25, 2021, Christian Nodal took Belinda to a luxurious restaurant in Barcelona, Spain, which he had decorated with many red roses and a very romantic atmosphere.
But that wedding engagement is over. This was announced by Nodal himself on the night of last Saturday, February 12, when the singer confirmed the breakup of the couple. Since that day, one of the questions that has arisen is what will happen to the expensive jewel?
The singer went to the prestigious Angel City Jewelers in Los Angeles to buy the jewel. ‘Venga la alegría’ presented this Wednesday, February 16, the testimony of one of the representatives of that house and responded if now, after the breakup, it can be returned.
” hopefully notbut we have to investigate,” said the man, interviewed via video call.
The person was insisted on asking if the jewelry would receive the ring knowing that the end of the engagement is final.
“In the worst case scenario, we always work with clients and yes we accept returns“, he replied.
“But I don’t think that’s a problem, let’s hope that never happens,” he added. Although the company is open to receiving the ring back, today there is another unknown that is around: find out if Belinda will return the jewel who was going to be her husband.
Jewelry clarifies the value of the engagement ring that Nodal gave Belinda
In the same interview, the jewelry representative told what feature Christian Nodal was looking for when he requested the ring.
In addition, he reiterated the approximate cost of the jewel: “I cannot say how much he spent on the ring, but I can say that it is The value of the ring is more than 3 million dollars“, he finished.
The journey of Nodal and Belinda’s engagement ring
In May 2021, Wake up America interviewed, along with two other representatives of Angel City Jewelers, the same jeweler with whom he chatted ‘Venga la alegría’. Back then, one of them confirmed that the jewel was brought from Asia.
“In Belgium it was not achieved. We had to get it in Hong Kong to bring it to the United States because of the quality of the stone (which was) somewhat difficult to obtain,” they told Univision.
“Due to the covid situation, we couldn’t deliver it to him personally. He received it […]the delivery was made in Spain”, they told then.