Christian Nodal and Cazzu are captured in Barcelona, ​​the city where Belinda lives

After her breakup with Belinda gave a lot to talk about, Christian Nodal continues to be the focus of many conversations, either because of his fight with J Balvin and because of his photographs walking hand in hand with the Argentine rapper Cazzu in Guatemala.

Given all the assumptions about this possible relationship, the interpreters have not spoken about it, but both traveled to Barcelona, ​​Spain, the city where Belinda lives. Nodal is accompanying Cazzu to one of his presentations.

And it is that on Instagram, the singer mounted in his story an image from the “backstage”, showing Cazzu performing in Barcelona. The rapper also shared an image from the same spot at the “Primavera Sound 2022” festival.

For fans of the rapper and Nodal, This could be proof that both singers are serious, and others highlighted that this was the country where Nodal lived very good times with his ex-girlfriend Belinda.

Additionally, it has been speculated that Christian Nodal also got a spider web tattoo on his forehead, which could be inspired by Cazzu’s latest music album I use a spider logo.

